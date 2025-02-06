Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

Noble Corporation announced a new 180-day contract with Shell in the Americas for the semisubmersible rig Noble Developer.

The contract is expected to begin in Q3 2026 and has a firm value of approximately $70 million, inclusive of mobilization and demobilization costs, according to Noble's release.

“This new contract reaffirms our long-term commitment to delivering great results for Shell with a focus on safety and efficiency,” said Blake Denton, SVP of Marketing and Contracts.

“The Noble Developer has previously drilled for Shell in this region, and we look forward to continuing this successful journey together.”