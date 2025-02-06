Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

The Danish Maritime Authority (Søfartsstyrelsen) has announced measures to ensure that tankers at Skagen Red comply with safety, environmental protection, and seafarer welfare regulations.

This action comes in response to increased activity from older vessels transporting oil through Danish straits, raising concerns about maritime safety, seafarer well-being, and environmental risks.

The Maritime Authority will conduct Port State Control inspections of vessels at Skagen Red that are not considered to be in innocent passage.

"The effort is in response to the activity of older vessels transporting oil through the Danish straits, which leads to an increased risk and concern for safety at sea, seafarers and the environment," the Maritime Authority stated in a press release.

The inspections will focus on tankers due to the potentially far-reaching consequences of an accident involving such vessels. This prioritization is consistent with existing ship selection methods for Port State Control, where tankers are identified as having a particularly high-risk profile.

"Port State Control focuses on tankers, as an accident with damage or loss of tankers could have particularly far-reaching consequences for safety, health and the environment," the Authority explained.