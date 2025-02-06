ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

ClassNK has issued an Approval in Principle (AiP) for a design concept of a coastal liquefied CO2 carrier jointly developed by Mitsubishi Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. and Nippon Gas Line Co., Ltd., according to the company's release.

The AiP supports the development of the Carbon dioxide Capture and Storage (CCS) value chain, where coastal vessels are essential for transporting CO2 from smaller emission sources in Japan to larger storage sites. Demand for these vessels is anticipated to increase.

The vessel concept study was conducted in collaboration with the FY2024 "Japanese Advanced CCS Projects" managed by the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security (JOGMEC).

ClassNK's design review was based on Part N of its "Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships," which incorporates the IGC Code. The AiP was granted after the design met the required standards.