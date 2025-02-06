EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP), along with over 45 other European organizations, has urged EU ministers to maintain and bolster a dedicated European transport funding instrument in the next EU budget.

In a letter titled “A competitive and resilient Europe requires a stronger EU transport budget,” the coalition emphasizes the importance of a modern, connected transport network for the European Single Market.

EFIP highlights the crucial role of inland ports as hubs connecting Europe’s waterways, rail, and road networks, facilitating efficient and sustainable logistics. The federation argues that a well-funded transport network is essential for industrial competitiveness, economic growth, and territorial cohesion, especially given current geopolitical tensions and the need for a net-zero economy.

EFIP stresses the role of inland ports in securing supply chains, particularly for critical raw materials, and enhancing military mobility. The federation also points out the importance of inland ports in connecting emerging production centers with markets sustainably, supporting the transition to a net-zero economy.