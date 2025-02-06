  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

2025 February 6   14:13

ports

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

The European Federation of Inland Ports (EFIP), along with over 45 other European organizations, has urged EU ministers to maintain and bolster a dedicated European transport funding instrument in the next EU budget.

In a letter titled “A competitive and resilient Europe requires a stronger EU transport budget,” the coalition emphasizes the importance of a modern, connected transport network for the European Single Market.

EFIP highlights the crucial role of inland ports as hubs connecting Europe’s waterways, rail, and road networks, facilitating efficient and sustainable logistics. The federation argues that a well-funded transport network is essential for industrial competitiveness, economic growth, and territorial cohesion, especially given current geopolitical tensions and the need for a net-zero economy.

EFIP stresses the role of inland ports in securing supply chains, particularly for critical raw materials, and enhancing military mobility. The federation also points out the importance of inland ports in connecting emerging production centers with markets sustainably, supporting the transition to a net-zero economy.

Topics:

EFIP

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results

12:21

Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

11:52

Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

11:16

Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

10:51

Baltic Exchange enters chemical tanker market with new freight assessments

10:31

Tango FLNG exceeds guaranteed LNG production

09:59

McDermott completes offshore project in East Malaysia ahead of schedule

2025 February 5

18:07

Alfa Laval acquires NRG Marine to enhance anti-fouling solutions

17:22

Chinese newbuilding orderbook exceeds $123 bln

17:04

ONE and LX Pantos launch joint venture for US intermodal services

16:24

PALFINGER to equip fourth Royal Caribbean's Icon Class Ship with lifesaving appliances

15:53

DOF Group announces two subsea contract awards in APAC region

15:14

Corvus Energy to supply battery system for world's first fully electric offshore vessel

14:34

Fincantieri finalizes order for four cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line

14:22

Maersk opens Rotterdam cold store, receives first shipment

13:52

Singapore launches largest electric supply boat

13:02

MOL and Be Forward sign first book and claim contract for used car transport

12:32

Mitsubishi Shipbuilding and Nippon Gas Line secure AiP for low-pressure coastal LCO2 carrier

12:11

ONE adds Muuga to BBX Service

11:40

Oil tanker CHRYSALIS resumes Suez Canal transit after Red Sea incident

11:20

Lloyd's Register launches class notation for fin stabilizers