2025 February 6   15:23

shipping

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

Seaber.io, a Finnish maritime technology company, announced today that G2 Ocean will implement its chartering and schedule optimization solution. G2 Ocean aims to leverage Seaber's AI platform to enhance fleet planning efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

Seaber's platform utilizes AI to provide data-driven insights for scheduling and chartering decisions, enabling ship operators to maximize fleet utilization and earnings.

Seaber's solution is designed to support complex multi-parcel and multi-port operations. It integrates with existing voyage management systems and ERPs, enabling rapid deployment.

G2 Ocean, founded in 2017 by Gearbulk and Grieg Maritime Group, is the world's largest ship operator within the Open Hatch segment. With a core fleet of 90 open hatch vessels and 26 chartered vessels, G2 Ocean had nearly 41,000 voyage days in 2023, transporting 25 million revenue tons of cargo. G2 Ocean is headquartered in Bergen, Norway, with hubs in Singapore and Atlanta, and 12 representative offices globally.

Founded in 2017, Seaber is a Finnish maritime software-as-a-service (SaaS) company focused on improving the efficiency and sustainability of global shipping. Seaber's platform empowers shipowners, charterers, and commodity traders to optimize operations and streamline processes.

digitalisation

