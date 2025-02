Hapag-Lloyd announced the official christening of the "Bangkok Express" at the Hanwha Ocean shipyard in South Korea.

The "Bangkok Express" is the ninth vessel in the 23,660 TEU Hamburg Express Class. With only three sister ships remaining under construction, Hapag-Lloyd is nearing completion of this class, the largest ever to sail under the German flag.

The "Bangkok Express" embarked on its maiden voyage to Busan.