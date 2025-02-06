Prysmian Group announced the delivery of the "Monna Lisa," a state-of-the-art cable-laying vessel. The "Monna Lisa" joins Prysmian's fleet and is expected to commence operations shortly, according to the company's release.

The "Monna Lisa" is a 171-meter-long vessel built by the VARD Group in Romania. This vessel is designed to meet the growing demand for advanced cable technology, particularly in the renewable energy sector, supporting the development of offshore wind farms and interconnectors. The vessel's key features include two large capacity carousels (7,000 and 10,000 tonnes) for efficient cable handling.

With over 140 years of experience, Prysmian Group is engaged in the production, transmission and distribution of power cables and systems, as well as the design and implementation of complex projects. Prysmian is a global player with a strong industrial presence in over 50 countries, a sales network in over 100 countries and approximately 30,000 employees.