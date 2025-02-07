Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

Helix Robotics Solutions, the robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. ("Helix"), has been awarded a contract by Seaway7 for the burial of inter-array cables associated with Ørsted’s Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm, which is located 120km off the UK’s Norfolk coast, according to the company's release.

The contract is expected to last over 300 days and is scheduled to begin in the third quarter 2026. Under the contract, Helix plans to utilize the Grand Canyon III trenching support vessel mobilized with the T1500 jet trencher, the i-Trencher trenching system, a work-class remotely operated vehicle and associated survey services.

The project scope includes the burial of all 192 inter-array cables, totalling approximately 500 km in length. The project will be managed with engineering and survey support from Helix’s offices in Aberdeen, UK.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full field decommissioning operations.