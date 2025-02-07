  1. Home
2025 February 7

ports

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

Shanghai Port has reached a new monthly high in container throughput, handling over 5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) in January 2025, according to operator Shanghai International Port (Group) Co Ltd (SIPG).

This milestone follows Shanghai Port becoming the first globally to exceed 50 million TEUs in annual throughput in December 2024. In 2024, the port managed 51.51 million TEUs, maintaining its position as the world's busiest container port for the fifteenth consecutive year.

According to Shanghai Observer, factors contributing to this sustained performance include "comprehensive improvement of shipping hub capabilities and constant optimization of operational abilities."

Shanghai Port has previously set monthly records in July 2024, January 2022, and August 2021, typically during peak shipping seasons between July and October, and December and January.

Shanghai Port

