  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

2025 February 7   10:30

ports

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

AD Ports Group signed a shareholders’ agreement with the CMA CGM Group, through its subsidiary CMA Terminals, to jointly develop, manage and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, for which AD Ports Group received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023, according to the company's release.

With the signing, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group formed a joint venture, majority-owned by AD Ports Group, to develop, manage, and operate New East Mole multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, which will handle containers, general, break-bulk and other types of cargo at the Central West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port.  

At the time it obtained the concession, AD Ports Group said it expected to invest about USD 220 million (AED 807 million) to build a 400-metre quay wall at 16-metre depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area, during Phase 1 of the project.  

With this new agreement, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group are further cementing their partnership after the inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port last December, a AED 3.1 billion (USD 845 million) container terminal that will eventually expand Khalifa Port’s container capacity of 7.8 million Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024 by 33% or 2.6 million TEUs.

Topics:

CMA CGM

AD Ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 7

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results

12:21

Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

11:52

Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

11:16

Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

10:51

Baltic Exchange enters chemical tanker market with new freight assessments

10:31

Tango FLNG exceeds guaranteed LNG production

09:59

McDermott completes offshore project in East Malaysia ahead of schedule

2025 February 5

18:07

Alfa Laval acquires NRG Marine to enhance anti-fouling solutions

17:22

Chinese newbuilding orderbook exceeds $123 bln

17:04

ONE and LX Pantos launch joint venture for US intermodal services

16:24

PALFINGER to equip fourth Royal Caribbean's Icon Class Ship with lifesaving appliances

15:53

DOF Group announces two subsea contract awards in APAC region

15:14

Corvus Energy to supply battery system for world's first fully electric offshore vessel

14:34

Fincantieri finalizes order for four cruise ships from Norwegian Cruise Line