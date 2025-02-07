AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

AD Ports Group signed a shareholders’ agreement with the CMA CGM Group, through its subsidiary CMA Terminals, to jointly develop, manage and operate the New East Mole multipurpose terminal in Pointe Noire, Congo-Brazzaville, for which AD Ports Group received a 30-year extendable concession in June 2023, according to the company's release.

With the signing, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group formed a joint venture, majority-owned by AD Ports Group, to develop, manage, and operate New East Mole multipurpose terminal at the Port of Pointe Noire, which will handle containers, general, break-bulk and other types of cargo at the Central West African nation’s biggest Atlantic port.

At the time it obtained the concession, AD Ports Group said it expected to invest about USD 220 million (AED 807 million) to build a 400-metre quay wall at 16-metre depth, plus a 10-hectare logistics area, during Phase 1 of the project.

With this new agreement, AD Ports Group and the CMA CGM Group are further cementing their partnership after the inauguration of CMA Terminals Khalifa Port last December, a AED 3.1 billion (USD 845 million) container terminal that will eventually expand Khalifa Port’s container capacity of 7.8 million Twenty Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2024 by 33% or 2.6 million TEUs.