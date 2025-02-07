Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

The Government of Canada, under the Green Shipping Corridor Program and the National Trade Corridors Fund, is investing up to $25 million in the Halifax Port Authority.

The investment aims to enhance environmental sustainability, improve supply chain efficiency, and support decarbonization within the transportation sector.

A significant portion, up to $22.5 million, is allocated under the Green Shipping Corridor Program to expedite the Halifax – Hamburg green shipping corridor development. This funding will support initiatives including preparations for alternative fuel-powered vessels, the establishment of a hydrogen production facility, port equipment electrification, the acquisition of an electric rail locomotive, and an incentive program to encourage freight traffic shift from road to rail.

An additional $2.5 million from the National Trade Corridors Fund will be directed to the Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project. This investment is intended to relieve supply chain congestion, expand terminal capacity, and increase the efficiency of servicing larger vessels at the Port of Halifax.

According to Transport Canada, the investments are expected to enhance supply chain efficiency by relieving congestion and improving terminal capacity at the Port of Halifax. The National Trade Corridors Fund, from which $2.5 billion has been committed since 2017, supports critical transportation infrastructure projects across Canada. The Green Shipping Corridor Program aims to reduce barriers to emissions reduction in the marine sector and incentivize industry partnerships for the adoption of low carbon technologies. The Ship to Shore Crane Infrastructure project, completed in June 2024, has already demonstrated success in reducing vessel turnaround times and increasing container ship handling capacity at the Port of Halifax.