Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

The Syrian General Authority for Land and Sea Ports has finalized a new contract with CMA CGM for the operation of the container terminal at Latakia Port. The announcement of the renewed agreement was made on Wednesday, February 5, 2025.

This agreement extends CMA CGM's management of the Latakia Port container terminal, which began in 2009. According to sources cited by Middle East Monitor, the new contract incorporates "updated terms and mechanisms including changes to the contract's length and revenue distribution" and ensures "the settling of all previous dues by both sides."

This development follows a previous contract renewal in October 2024 by the Assad regime, which was reportedly for 30 years.

The recent agreement reflects renegotiations undertaken by the new governing power in Syria, Hay'at Tahrir Al-Sham, who opted to maintain CMA CGM as the port operator under revised terms.

The European Union may be considering a gradual easing of sanctions on the Syrian economy. This potential shift could allow EU-based shippers to resume trade with Latakia and Tartus ports, potentially for the first time in a decade, which could significantly impact port operations and regional trade dynamics.