2025 February 7   12:02

ports

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

DP World announced that its global port network handled a record 88.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in 2024, an 8.3% increase compared to the previous year. This growth was achieved despite facing macroeconomic headwinds and disruptions to global trade, including those caused by the Red Sea crisis, according to the company's release.

DP World, with a current capacity exceeding 100 million TEUs across 78 countries, leveraged its long-term investments in infrastructure and the introduction of new terminal services to drive this performance.

"During the last 10 years, we have invested more than $11 billion in world-class ports and logistics infrastructure to facilitate the flow of trade," stated Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DP World. "This record performance serves as further evidence that our long-term investments are effectively delivering the right services to our customers in the right locations." "As we continue to expand our reach deeper into the global supply chain by enhancing our end-to-end logistics capabilities, we remain confident in the continued growth of the container market and our ability to effectively serve it," added bin Sulayem. "While short-term challenges may persist, we maintain a bullish outlook for world trade."

Leading the way in terms of performance across the DP World portfolio was the Posorja terminal in Ecuador, on South America’s west coast, which posted a remarkable 87% uplift in volume to nearly 1 million TEUs. Double-digit growth was seen at San Antonio in Chile, Yarimca in Türkiye, Chennai in India, Callao in Peru, Antwerp in Belgium, and London Gateway in the UK. DP World’s flagship Jebel Ali Port also saw a 7% increase from 2023.

At the same time, new ports and terminals added nearly 1 million TEUs to the total volume. This includes the new DP World- Evyap merger in Turkey, new operations at Dar Es Salaam Port in Tanzania, and the Belawan New Container Terminal in Indonesia.

