GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

GTT, COSCO Shipping LNG Investment (Shanghai) Co., LTD. (CSLNG) and COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Co., LTD. (CHI), have signed a strategic cooperation agreement, according to GTT's release.

This is the first agreement with CSLNG, which specializes in LNG transportation project investment, shipbuilding and management.

GTT and CHI, a large-scale heavy industry enterprise, including shipbuilding, offshore engineering and construction, which operates 9 shipyards, had previously signed a cooperation agreement in January 2018 regarding newbuilding, maintenance and retrofits of LNG carriers and LNG-fueled ships, which was renewed in May 2020.

The three parties have agreed to carry out an in-depth partnership in the fields of LNG Carriers (LNGCs), Ultra Large ethane carriers (ULECs), Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs), Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNGs), as well as LNG and ammonia as fuel solutions for Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs).

Additionally, this agreement aims to foster closer collaboration between their technical divisions to promote the application of GTT’s membrane technology in the above fields. It also highlights a shared effort to innovate, to develop new project and to promote educational training for young talents in the LNG sector.