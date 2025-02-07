  1. Home
2025 February 7   14:08

shipbuilding

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

Hartel Shipping & Chartering, a long-term partner of the Hudig & Veder Group, has signed an order for five newbuild coasters of 3,800 DWT, according to the company's release.

The vessels, measuring 89.42 meters by 13.20 meters, will have a cargo hold capacity of 5,530 cubic meters and feature a tween deck to enhance project cargo handling capabilities.

Hartel Shipping has opted for a diesel-electric drivetrain. This system allows for operation on current fuels while maintaining the flexibility to transition to sustainable alternatives in the future. The newbuilds will be propelled by two 374 kW electric motors, providing a total installed power of 749 kW. The frequency-controlled, diesel-electric powertrain efficiently regulates propeller speed based on factors such as load, water level, and navigation route, resulting in fuel savings of up to 35% and significantly reduced emissions. To further enhance energy efficiency, the vessels will be equipped with a VentiFoil® system, which is expected to yield additional fuel savings of 8-12%.

Hartel Shipping & Chartering Hartel Shipping & Chartering specializes in chartering and operating vessels between the Continent and the East Mediterranean, with a particular focus on handling Break Bulk and Project Cargo.

Topics:

vessel acquisition

shipbuilding

