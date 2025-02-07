  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

2025 February 7   14:45

shipbuilding

Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

Holland Shipyards Group announced the delivery of the "Maasvliet," a newly constructed cable recovery vessel, to Hartel Shipping & Chartering BV, a subsidiary of Hudig & Veder B.V.

The vessel will be chartered by Subsea Environmental Services for the purpose of retrieving and recycling subsea cables, contributing to the restoration of the marine environment.

The "Maasvliet" is equipped with dedicated cable baskets, a spacious working deck, and specialized handling equipment designed to optimize cable recovery operations.

The vessel incorporates a diesel-electric drivetrain, enabling the use of sustainable fuels and achieving up to 35% fuel savings compared to traditional propulsion systems.

Topics:

shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 7

18:07

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

17:31

IUMI highlights voncerns over protectionism and geopolitical tensions

17:02

The United States Maritime Commission approves Premier Alliance Agreement

16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

16:25

Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

15:52

Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

14:08

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:30

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results

12:21

Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

11:52

Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

11:16

Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

10:51

Baltic Exchange enters chemical tanker market with new freight assessments