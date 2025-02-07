Holland Shipyards Group announced the delivery of the "Maasvliet," a newly constructed cable recovery vessel, to Hartel Shipping & Chartering BV, a subsidiary of Hudig & Veder B.V.

The vessel will be chartered by Subsea Environmental Services for the purpose of retrieving and recycling subsea cables, contributing to the restoration of the marine environment.

The "Maasvliet" is equipped with dedicated cable baskets, a spacious working deck, and specialized handling equipment designed to optimize cable recovery operations.

The vessel incorporates a diesel-electric drivetrain, enabling the use of sustainable fuels and achieving up to 35% fuel savings compared to traditional propulsion systems.