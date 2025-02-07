Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

The Klaipėda State Seaport Authority has initiated the construction of infrastructure to support the burgeoning offshore wind energy sector, according to the company's release. A contract has been awarded to UAB Tilsta for the reconstruction of quays on the Smeltė peninsula, enabling efficient assembly, handling, and transportation of wind turbines.

The reconstructed quays, situated at the former International Ferry Port, will be designed to accommodate high loads (40 t/m²) and facilitate the logistics of wind turbine components. The project involves the reconstruction of approximately 453 meters of quays and dredging operations to deepen the quayside waters from 10 meters to 12 meters.

In May 2022, the Klaipėda State Seaport Authority and Klaipėda Stevedoring Company KLASCO entered into an investment agreement to develop the necessary port infrastructure to support the country's offshore wind energy expansion. This initiative aims to provide comprehensive services for both construction and operational phases of wind farm projects, including handling, assembly, storage, and maintenance.

The Environmental Protection Agency has determined that the project does not require a full environmental impact assessment. The technical design for the reconstruction of quays No. 149, 150, and 151 was prepared by UAB Hidrosfera.

UAB Tilsta has been awarded the contract for the quay reconstruction, with an estimated completion date by the end of next year. The project carries a total value of €36.6 million (excluding VAT).