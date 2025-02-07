Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

Lloyd's Register (LR) has granted Approval in Principle (AiP) to Brazilian company TideWise for its 24-meter uncrewed surface vessel (USV), designed for offshore subsea inspection operations at depths of up to 2,500 meters, according to LR's release.

The AiP confirms the vessel's compliance with LR standards regarding structural integrity, stability, and control systems. Engineered to withstand harsh marine environments, the multipurpose USV incorporates advanced technologies in autonomous navigation, obstacle detection, and collision avoidance.

Equipped with a 35-day endurance and Dynamic Positioning 2 (DP2) capability, the USV can deploy a work-class electric remotely operated vehicle (ROV) at depths of up to 2,500 meters. This multi-functional vessel has the potential to streamline workflows, minimize operational downtime, reduce costs, and enhance the overall efficiency of offshore projects.

Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric system with the potential for future hydrogen integration, the USV significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with the industry's growing demand for sustainable solutions.