2025 February 7   16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

Van Oord's heavy lift installation vessel Svanen has successfully installed the first monopile at the Baltic Power offshore wind farm, located 23 kilometers north of the Polish coast, according to the company's release.

The wind farm features a new generation of 15-megawatt wind turbines. Following a recent upgrade, including a 25-meter extension of its gantry crane, the Svanen is well-equipped to install the foundations for these advanced turbines.

The Baltic Power project, Van Oord's first offshore wind project in Poland, involves the transport and installation of 78 foundations, each comprising a monopile and a transition piece.

Developed by ORLEN and Northland Power, the Baltic Power wind farm, with a capacity of up to 1.2 gigawatts, is expected to supply renewable energy to over 1.5 million Polish households upon completion in 2026.

The Svanen recently underwent a significant upgrade, notably a 25-meter extension of its gantry crane, solidifying its position as one of the largest heavy lift installation vessels globally. The Svanen boasts an extensive track record in the Baltic Sea, having installed the majority of monopiles for numerous offshore wind projects in the region, including Danish Kriegers Flak, Baltic 2, Arkona, and Baltic Eagle.

