  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

2025 February 7   18:07

shipping

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

The International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Sub-Committee on Pollution Prevention and Response (PPR) has agreed on a draft 2025 Action Plan to Address Marine Plastic Litter from Ships. This draft plan will be presented for approval by the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) during its session from April 7th to 11th, 2025.

This significant development was achieved alongside other key outcomes at the 12th session of the PPR Sub-Committee, held at IMO Headquarters in London from January 27th to 31st, 2025. Dr. Anita Mäkinen of Finland chaired the meeting.

The 2025 Action Plan builds upon the initial plan approved in 2018, incorporating revisions based on actions completed since its adoption.

The plan outlines actions to be completed by 2030, aiming to achieve the following key objectives:  

-Reduction of the contribution from fishing vessels to marine plastic litter.  

-Reduction of shipping's overall contribution to marine plastic litter.  

-Enhanced public awareness, education, and seafarer training.  

-Improvement of the effectiveness of port reception facilities and waste treatment to reduce marine plastic litter.  

-Improved understanding of the contribution of ships to marine plastic litter.  

-Strengthened international cooperation.

The Sub-Committee updated the timeframes for the expected completion of these actions, categorizing them into short-, mid-, long-term, and continuous actions.

The draft 2025 Action Plan includes a dedicated action for developing mandatory measures to mitigate the environmental risks associated with the sea transport of plastic pellets in freight containers. To inform future discussions on the legal framework for implementing these measures, the Sub-Committee developed a table outlining various considerations, including advantages, limitations, and impacts, related to potential amendments to mandatory instruments concerning the carriage of plastic pellets by sea.

Topics:

IMO

ecology

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 7

17:31

IUMI highlights voncerns over protectionism and geopolitical tensions

17:02

The United States Maritime Commission approves Premier Alliance Agreement

16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

16:25

Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

15:52

Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

14:45

Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

14:08

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:30

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results

12:21

Amogy establishes a new office in South Korea

11:52

Noble secures $70 mln contract with Shell for Noble Developer

11:16

Aikido's floating wind platform design receives ABS approval

10:51

Baltic Exchange enters chemical tanker market with new freight assessments