2025 February 8   10:03

MSC kicks off melon season with fresh routes from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Med

As the melon season is kicking off in Senegal and Mauritania, MSC, to support the export of this commodity all along the season, is revamping its standalone Spain to/from Mauritania and Senegal service offering new opportunities and enhanced connectivity, the shipping line said.

Unlock the full potential of MSC premier shipping solutions:

A new exclusive and direct call to Sète in France, serving the French and Italian markets;
A direct call to Valencia, servicing the Spanish market;
Weekly departure from Dakar and Nouakchott;
Competitive transit times from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Mediterranean.
The service will start from Dakar as from mid-February, and rotates as follows: 

Valencia - Sète - Las Palmas - Nouakchott - Dakar - Valencia

Advanced and modern fleet of MSC will be deployed on that service to meet the demand for reefers throughout the season, and ensure clients' cargo being delivered in the best conditions.

Credit: MSC

