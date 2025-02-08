  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. INOX India Ltd announces Q3FY25 results

2025 February 8   12:16

LNG

INOX India Ltd announces Q3FY25 results

INOX India Ltd (INOXCVA) has released its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, as approved by the Board of Directors. The results highlight consistent improvements in both financial and operational performances. Quarterly revenue stood at an highest-ever mark of ₹349 Cr, marking a 18.2 % year-on-year growth. EBITDA for the quarter was at ₹83 Cr, up by 17%. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to ₹57 Cr, reflecting a 17.4% YoY growth.

Exports accounted for 51% of quarterly revenue in Q3’FY25, with export sales reported at ₹179 Cr, reflecting continued international demand. The Company secured order inflows totalling ₹493 Cr, taking total order book to ₹1,341 Cr, underscoring strong market confidence in the industrial gases, and clean energy domains, globally.

The Industrial Gases division continued to be the largest revenue contributor, accounting for 68% of total revenue. During the quarter, a significant contract from Highview Power, UK was received for their upcoming Liquid Air Storage (LAES) facility, which is also the first instance of cryogenic tanks being used at industrial scale for the storage of clean energy. The traction in the Hydrogen space underscores tremendous growth opportunities for the Company.

The LNG Division witnessed buoyancy, thanks to a milestone order from Island Power Producers for a Mini LNG terminal at the Bahamas. Among the largest Mini LNG Terminals for the Company, it is also the largest installation of shop built double-walled vacuum insulated LNG storage tanks in the world. The increasing use of LNG fuel tanks by transport OEMs opens up tremendous potential for the Company to create a mark in this ever-evolving space. 

The Cryo-Scientific Division’s (CSD) share stood at a healthy 13% of total revenue. The Company received repeat maintenance order from ITER, France as well as an order from Wroclaw University of Science and Technology (WUST), Poland for Feed Boxes. The Company became first organization in the country to receive the certification of FSSC 22000 of Kegs for Beverage and Food Application, providing a fillip to the Beverage Kegs vertical. 

About INOX India Ltd

INOX India Limited (INOXCVA) is one of the largest manufacturers of Cryogenic Storage, Re-gas and Distribution Systems for LNG, Industrial Gases and Cryo-Scientific applications with operations in India, Brazil & Europe. The Company has an extensive user base, spread across more than 100 countries and is serviced by a network of after-sales support associates in 25 countries. The company is leading India’s efforts in adoption of LNG for industrial and automotive purposes. The Company’s key strength lies in design engineering, manufacturing, supply and commissioning of Cryogenic turnkey packaged systems with reputation and a vision to deliver a significantly higher value to its consumers.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 8

15:46

Finland’s most significant northern port pilots security and resilience technologies as part of a €12.8 million international development project

14:09

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs selected to supply a long-term CTV for the eoliennes en mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ subsidiary

10:03

MSC kicks off melon season with fresh routes from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Med

2025 February 7

18:07

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

17:31

IUMI highlights voncerns over protectionism and geopolitical tensions

17:02

The United States Maritime Commission approves Premier Alliance Agreement

16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

16:25

Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

15:52

Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

14:45

Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

14:08

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:30

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results