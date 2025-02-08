  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Louis Dreyfus Armateurs selected to supply a long-term CTV for the eoliennes en mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ subsidiary

2025 February 8   14:09

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs selected to supply a long-term CTV for the eoliennes en mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ subsidiary

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’s subsidiary LD Tide has been selected to supply a Crew Transfer Vessel (CTV) for the operation and maintenance services of the Eoliennes en Mer des Îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm (EMYN). The new vessel is scheduled to start operations mid-2025, Louis Dreyfus Armateurs said. 

Following an international call for tenders, Siemens Gamesa has selected LD Tide (a joint venture between Louis Dreyfus Armateurs and Tidal Transit) to provide a high-performance 24-passenger CTV. LD Tide will operate the CTV to ensure the safe transfer of maintenance technicians to the EMYN offshore wind farm. This marks the second contract awarded to LD Tide by Siemens Gamesa, with the first CTV, named Acti’vent, operating at the Fécamp Offshore Wind Farm from October 2023. 

This new vessel is one of two CTVs currently being built by Strategic Marine, a specialist aluminium shipbuilder based in Singapore, with a strong track record in vessels for the offshore wind industry. Earlier this year, LD Tide placed an order for two CTVs to anticipate the growing demand of the rapidly evolving French offshore wind sector. The StratCat 27 model is known for its high-specification design, accommodating 24 passengers. This design prioritizes safety while also providing high performance and comfort on board, along with a robust and reliable platform, making it well-suited for demanding offshore operations.  

The CTV will be manned by a French crew and will be operated under French flag. 

With 61 wind turbines, each rated at 8 MW, the EMYN offshore wind farm will have a total installed capacity of 488 MW, generating 1,900 GWh per year, which is equivalent to the electricity consumption of 800,000 people. 

«We are very pleased to strengthen our collaboration with Siemens Gamesa, a market leader in the renewable energy field.”, said Gaël Cailleaux, Renewables Managing Director at Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. “We are expanding our presence in the French maritime industrial sector dedicated to offshore wind.” 

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 8

15:46

Finland’s most significant northern port pilots security and resilience technologies as part of a €12.8 million international development project

12:16

INOX India Ltd announces Q3FY25 results

10:03

MSC kicks off melon season with fresh routes from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Med

2025 February 7

18:07

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

17:31

IUMI highlights voncerns over protectionism and geopolitical tensions

17:02

The United States Maritime Commission approves Premier Alliance Agreement

16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

16:25

Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

15:52

Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

14:45

Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

14:08

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:30

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"

16:37

Hapag-Lloyd welcomes "Bangkok Express" to its fleet

15:23

G2 Ocean implements Seaber to optimize fleet planning

14:53

Kongsberg Maritime introduces new technology for floating wind turbine installation

14:13

EFIP calls for stronger EU transport budget

13:41

ClassNK grants AiP for coastal liquefied CO2 carrier design

13:06

Denmark increases scrutiny of tankers at Skagen Anchorage

12:31

Maersk reports strong 2024 results