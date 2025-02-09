  1. Home
2025 February 9   09:56

Griffon Hoverwork's Wyvern LCAC receives LR AiP

Lloyd's Register (LR) says it has granted Griffon Hoverwork Approval in Principle (AiP) for its new Wyvern class of Landing Craft Air Cushion (LCAC). This certification encompasses critical aspects of the craft's design, including lifting systems, stability, piping systems, hull structure, and mechanical and electrical systems.  

Designed for interoperability with both new and legacy amphibious ships, the Wyvern is engineered to operate in harsh and extreme conditions, ensuring reliability and performance in diverse operational scenarios. It offers a top speed of 50 knots and a payload capacity exceeding 52 tonnes. 

Ben Wise, LR’s Naval New Construction Manager said: “LR was pleased to be involved with the early-stage appraisal of this innovative design, drawing on our extensive global expertise with Air Cushion Vehicles. We have a longstanding history with Griffon, having worked with them extensively on past projects. The Wyvern design meets Griffon’s usual high standards, and we have identified nothing at this stage to give us any doubt that the Wyvern would not meet full Class compliance.” 

Mark Downer, Managing Director, Griffon Hoverwork, said: "We are delighted to receive this Approval in Principle from Lloyd's Register. This certification underscores the robustness and innovation inherent in the Wyvern's design, reaffirming our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions for military amphibious operations."  

The Wyvern was unveiled at the Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI) event in London in September 2023, where it generated significant interest from international naval personnel and military strategists.  

