2025 February 9   13:04

Spainish Avalon plans an investment of 8 billion euros in green hydrogen and derivative projects

Avalon Renovables plans to invest around 8 billion in Andalusia in the development of green hydrogen and derivatives projects in different locations distributed between the provinces of Jaén, Huelva, Cadiz and Malaga. This investment provides the creation of 10,000 direct jobs, all phases of project development, including planning, engineering, construction and operation. Within the strategic development plan of Avalon Renewables in Andalusia, the company has announced that it plans to begin the first phases of e-methanol and e-SAF production in mid-2028, Hydrogen Central reports.

Avalon Renovables’ projects will play a decisive role in positioning Andalusia as a world leader in the progress towards industrial decarbonisation, said Alberto Rabanal, CEO of the company , who also stressed the firm commitment to the development of green hydrogen and derivatives in the region.

The investment will likely be disbursed over a period of five years and depending on the evolution of the required permits for the execution of the projects. The planning of this investment will cover the construction of the portfolio of projects that Avalon Renovables is developing in Andalusia: renewable generation plants, green and hydrogen derivatives for the production of green ammonia, e-methanol and e-SAF, and biogas plants, as well as the necessary infrastructure for the transport, storage and distribution of the final product to the delivery projected points.

The company has announced this investment within the framework of the second edition of the Green Hydrogen Congress, which is held in the city of Huelva, and where it is participating as a platinum sponsor. The energy company has presented the roadmap of its projects and shared its vision of the sector with other companies in the sector.

During the three days of the Congress, Avalon Renovables will be presented at stand i-15 at Casa Colón, the exhibition center where the congress is taking place, and will participate directly in three events: the opening speech by Alberto Rabanal, CEO of Avalon Renovables; a presentation on the company’s projects on February 4 by Sergio Martínez, Head of Business Development at Avalon Renovables; and a round table moderated by Rafael Lapique, EPC Director at Avalon Renovables, February 5 Challenges and opportunities in the construction of large-scale green hydrogen and derivatives projects, Where he will focus on the fundamental role that strategic alliances play in ensuring success in the execution of large-scale green hydrogen and deficit projects.

More than 3.5 GW in projects

Huelva is one of Avalon Renewables’ strategic locations, where the development and construction of a plant for the production of 350,000 tons of e-methanol per year is planned in the vicinity of the Bay of Huelva.

Avalon Renovables has currently a project portfolio of more than 3.5 GW in Spain, including one of the projects with the greatest strategic relevance for Andalusia, such as the PBAC project; the Algeciras and Cadiz Bays Project, which involves the construction of a dedicated point-to-point hydroduct that supplys the Bay of Algeciras with green hydrogen for the production of 750,000 tons of green ammonia per year, almost 350,000 tons of e-methanol and 130,000 tons of e-SAF, to meet the high demand for sustainable fuels expected in one of the port areas will be in the highest maritime traffic in the world, the Bay of Algeciras, where more than 100,000 ships pass to re-eour of each year. The company is developing a project in Malaga with the ability to produce 30,000 tons of e-SAF per year.

Another of the company’s strategic projects is the Martos biofuel plant (Jaen), a pioneering waste recovery project that uses the surplus from olive oil production, the alperujo, and which involves an investment of more than 100 million euros that will generate more than 200 jobs in the construction phase, scheduled for the end of 2025, and more than 40 highly qualified jobs in the operations phase, which is scheduled for the end of 2027.

Avalon Renewables aims to play a significant role in the maritime and aeronautical transport industry, actively contributing to its large-scale projects to the production of sustainable fuel for the maritime sector in the form of e-ethanol or green ammonia and e-SAF for the aviation sector.

