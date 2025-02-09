  1. Home
2025 February 9   14:17

Aker BP takes over as operator for the Oda field

Aker BP says it took over the operatorship of the Oda field from Sval Energi on February 1st.

Talar Arif, Director of the Ula area comments: “This is a good example of the excellent cooperation between the license partners in the Ula area: We have a common goal of finding solutions that maximize value creation both in the operational and decommissioning phases.”

“By transferring the operatorship to Aker BP, Oda will become an integrated part of the optimization of late-phase operations, as well as the planning and execution of the decommissioning and removal of infrastructure in the Ula area. This will provide both technical and economic synergies in the operational and decommissioning phases,” Arif added.

Oda is located 14 kilometres east of Ula. The development concept is a subsea template with two production wells and one injection well tied to Ula. Production from Oda started in 2019.

Partners in Oda are Sval Energi (70%), DNO Norge (15%), and Aker BP (15%). The ownership shares in the Oda license 405 are not affected by the transfer of operatorship to Aker BP.

drilling

