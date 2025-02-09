  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Hambantota International Port ready to facilitate vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

2025 February 9   12:01

ports

Hambantota International Port ready to facilitate vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

Hambantota International Port (HIP) says it is fully prepared to support the expected surge in vehicle imports following the recent lifting of Sri Lanka's import ban. With the local automotive market on the rise, HIP is set to play a key role in meeting the growing demand, backed by its state-of-the-art infrastructure and experienced workforce.

Commenting on the port’s readiness, Mr. Wilson Qu, CEO of HIPG, said, “Since 2018, HIP’s Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) volumes have grown significantly, from 238,997 units to 579,362 units in 2024. This impressive increase is testament to the port’s expanding capacity to manage large volumes of vehicle imports and its position as a central hub for Sri Lanka’s automotive supply chain.”

To streamline vehicle imports, HIP has established a range of specialised facilities. These include a dedicated customs inspection bay, a new facility with 24/7 CCTV and illumination where vehicles undergo physical checks to ensure compliance with local standards. Vehicles awaiting clearance or inspection are securely stored, while temporary storage is made available for import vehicles. HIP also provides basic facilities for wharf clerks and importers who visit the port for the clearance process.  Additionally, HIP’s Vehicle Processing Stations handle the necessary paperwork for the release of vehicles, ensuring a seamless experience for importers.

The port’s newly designed vehicle import yard is specifically tailored to accommodate vehicle imports. With a storage capacity for at least approximately 4000 vehicles, the yard is designed to manage both local and transshipment vehicles efficiently.

Security is a top priority at HIP, with strict access control to ensure only authorised personnel enter the yards. The entire port, including jetty and temporary storage areas, is fully fenced and monitored by 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Mobile and foot patrols are also deployed to maintain safety and accountability at every stage of the vehicle handling process. Additionally, the port’s illumination levels meet international standards, ensuring high visibility and security throughout.

The port has proven its ability to handle large-scale vehicle imports, successfully managing significant volumes since 2018. The USD 2 million investment in enhanced infrastructure will further support HIP’s ability to handle the growing demand for vehicle imports.

About Hambantota International Port

Hambantota International Port (HIP) is a modern port facility located in southern Sri Lanka. With a focus on logistics, trade, and industrial development, HIP serves as a vital hub for regional and international shipping activities. The port is dedicated to enhancing Sri Lanka’s maritime and logistics capabilities, driving economic growth, and advancing the nation’s infrastructure development.

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 9

14:17

Aker BP takes over as operator for the Oda field

14:09

Noble Corporation plc announces fleet retirements

13:27

AD Ports to battle DP World for cargo business at Port of Luanda, Angola

13:04

Spainish Avalon plans an investment of 8 billion euros in green hydrogen and derivative projects

11:12

Panama pushes back against US statement on canal fees, calling it ‘false’

09:56

Griffon Hoverwork's Wyvern LCAC receives LR AiP

2025 February 8

15:46

Finland’s most significant northern port pilots security and resilience technologies as part of a €12.8 million international development project

14:09

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs selected to supply a long-term CTV for the eoliennes en mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ subsidiary

12:16

INOX India Ltd announces Q3FY25 results

10:03

MSC kicks off melon season with fresh routes from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Med

2025 February 7

18:07

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter

17:31

IUMI highlights voncerns over protectionism and geopolitical tensions

17:02

The United States Maritime Commission approves Premier Alliance Agreement

16:56

Van Oord's Svanen commences foundation installation in Poland

16:25

Lloyd's Register approves TideWise's 24-meter autonomous vessel

15:52

Klaipėda Port upgrades infrastructure for offshore wind energy

15:20

Cadeler Secures VRA with Ocean Winds for Polish offshore wind project

14:45

Holland Shipyards delivers cable recovery vessel "Maasvliet" to Hartel Shipping

14:08

Hartel Shipping & Chartering orders five new coasters

12:31

GTT and COSCO sign a strategic cooperation agreement

12:02

DP World reports record 88.3 mln TEUs in 2024

11:45

Syria and CMA CGM renew contract for Latakia port operation

11:24

Canada invests $25 mln in Halifax port infrastructure

10:30

AD Ports Group partners with the CMA CGM to develop and operate new terminal in The Republic of the Congo

10:00

Shanghai Port throughput exceeds 5 mln TEU in January 2025

09:26

Seaway7 awards Hornsea 3 cable burial to Helix Robotics

2025 February 6

18:04

Cape Andiamo and Cape Avanti enter Navig8's Eco MR pool

17:42

Purus orders new 45,000 cbm medium gas carrier from Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

17:24

Costamare's containership fleet 96% fixed for 2025

16:51

Prysmian takes delivery of advanced cable-laying vessel "Monna Lisa"