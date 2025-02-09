Hambantota International Port ready to facilitate vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

Hambantota International Port (HIP) says it is fully prepared to support the expected surge in vehicle imports following the recent lifting of Sri Lanka's import ban. With the local automotive market on the rise, HIP is set to play a key role in meeting the growing demand, backed by its state-of-the-art infrastructure and experienced workforce.

Commenting on the port’s readiness, Mr. Wilson Qu, CEO of HIPG, said, “Since 2018, HIP’s Roll-On/Roll-Off (RORO) volumes have grown significantly, from 238,997 units to 579,362 units in 2024. This impressive increase is testament to the port’s expanding capacity to manage large volumes of vehicle imports and its position as a central hub for Sri Lanka’s automotive supply chain.”

To streamline vehicle imports, HIP has established a range of specialised facilities. These include a dedicated customs inspection bay, a new facility with 24/7 CCTV and illumination where vehicles undergo physical checks to ensure compliance with local standards. Vehicles awaiting clearance or inspection are securely stored, while temporary storage is made available for import vehicles. HIP also provides basic facilities for wharf clerks and importers who visit the port for the clearance process. Additionally, HIP’s Vehicle Processing Stations handle the necessary paperwork for the release of vehicles, ensuring a seamless experience for importers.

The port’s newly designed vehicle import yard is specifically tailored to accommodate vehicle imports. With a storage capacity for at least approximately 4000 vehicles, the yard is designed to manage both local and transshipment vehicles efficiently.

Security is a top priority at HIP, with strict access control to ensure only authorised personnel enter the yards. The entire port, including jetty and temporary storage areas, is fully fenced and monitored by 24/7 CCTV surveillance. Mobile and foot patrols are also deployed to maintain safety and accountability at every stage of the vehicle handling process. Additionally, the port’s illumination levels meet international standards, ensuring high visibility and security throughout.

The port has proven its ability to handle large-scale vehicle imports, successfully managing significant volumes since 2018. The USD 2 million investment in enhanced infrastructure will further support HIP’s ability to handle the growing demand for vehicle imports.

About Hambantota International Port

Hambantota International Port (HIP) is a modern port facility located in southern Sri Lanka. With a focus on logistics, trade, and industrial development, HIP serves as a vital hub for regional and international shipping activities. The port is dedicated to enhancing Sri Lanka’s maritime and logistics capabilities, driving economic growth, and advancing the nation’s infrastructure development.