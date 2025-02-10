Lloyd’s Register awards its first VC-L+ Descriptive Note for vessel connectivity

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded its first VC-L+ Descriptive Note for vessel connectivity to Neda Maritime’s vessel, MT ASCONA (VLCC), according to LR's release. This is the first LR vessel to complete the verification.

The ability to support high-quality livestreaming and real-time data exchange offers ship operators improved remote monitoring and inspection capabilities, greater flexibility for compliance and operational decision-making, and enhanced safety and efficiency.

The VC-L+ Descriptive Note details requirements for reliable vessel connectivity solutions, focusing on livestreaming capabilities. It outlines procedures for selecting, testing, and verifying these systems, including specifications for hardware and software, network coverage, and data transmission quality.

The project involved LR’s verification of MT ASCONA’s vessel-shore connectivity system, onboard wireless network coverage, and livestreaming capabilities. The vessel successfully met all LR’s VC-L+ criteria, demonstrating its advanced connectivity capabilities, including availability, speed, and real-time data streaming, which enable enhanced opportunities for remote inspections.

The 'communication and capability test' was conducted in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, approximately 550 nautical miles southwest of the Azores Islands, en route to Rotterdam. The tests included successful video and audio livestreaming from various onboard locations, including the navigation bridge, engine room, deck, and pump room.