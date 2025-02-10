Wilson Sons pioneers drone delivery at Salvador Port

Wilson Sons announced the commencement of drone trials at the Port of Salvador. This pioneering initiative marks the first use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for delivery and pickup services at Brazilian ports.

The drones are provided by Speedbird Aero, a company specializing in the design, manufacturing, and operation of such equipment. According to Wilson Sons, the initiative aims to contribute to the development of Brazil's port sector through innovation and the adoption of new technologies.

Speedbird Aero was the first company in Brazil to obtain authorization from the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) in 2022 to operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS), enabling long-distance flights without direct visual contact between the pilot and aircraft. The company also operates in Singapore, a country recognized for its port innovation.