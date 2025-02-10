  1. Home
  3. TUI Cruises takes delivery of LNG-powered "Mein Schiff Relax"

2025 February 10   11:27

shipbuilding

TUI Cruises takes delivery of LNG-powered "Mein Schiff Relax"

TUI Cruises, a joint venture between German TUI Group and Royal Caribbean Cruises, took delivery of the "Mein Schiff Relax," the first vessel in its new InTUItion class, according to the company's release.

The handover ceremony took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. The "Mein Schiff Relax," a 160,000 gross ton vessel, is equipped with dual-fuel engines capable of operating on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and marine gas oil (MGO). This marks a significant step towards climate-neutral cruising, as the ship is also designed to be compatible with future low-emission fuels such as bio-LNG and e-LNG.

"It's a very special moment for us to receive the first ship of our innovative InTUItion class," stated Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises. "With the 'Mein Schiff Relax,' we are opening up a whole new chapter in the world of premium cruising. We thank the shipyard and all those involved for creating this ship, where 'feeling good' is taken to a new level."

The "Mein Schiff Relax" incorporates several environmentally friendly features, including:  Catalytic converters meeting Euro 6 standards.  A generative turbine utilizing residual heat from diesel generators.  An electrical shore-power connection for emissions-free port operations.  A highly efficient waste treatment system that transforms organic materials into recyclable components. This ensures almost emission-free operations while in port, which accounts for approximately 40% of operating time, according to Fincantieri.

The "Mein Schiff Relax" is the first of two LNG-powered cruise ships being built by Fincantieri for TUI Cruises. The sister ship is currently under construction and is scheduled for delivery in mid-2026.

