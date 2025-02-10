Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK sign agreement for ammonia-fueled gas carrier

Yara Clean Ammonia, the world's largest ammonia distributor, and Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) have entered into a landmark agreement, signing the world's first time-charter contract for an ammonia-fueled medium gas carrier (AFMGC), according to the company's release.

The vessel, scheduled for delivery in November 2026, will play a crucial role in advancing the development of a sustainable ammonia supply chain.

"Our successful collaboration with NYK enables us not only to comply with future regulations related to CO2 emissions from sea-going vessels but also helps us to ensure that our customers can receive carbon-intensity compliant clean ammonia throughout our supply chain from well to wake," stated Murali Srinivasan, Senior Vice President Commercial at Yara Clean Ammonia.

The 40,000m³ AFMGC, with a length of 180.00 meters and a breadth of 32.00 meters, will be built in Japan.