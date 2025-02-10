EU invests €422 mln in alternative fuels infrastructure

The European Commission announced the selection of 39 innovative projects to receive €422 million in funding from the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Facility (AFIF).

These projects, spanning across the EU, will focus on deploying crucial infrastructure for alternative fuels in road, maritime, and air transport. This investment will support the installation of public electric recharging stations, including high-power megawatt chargers for both heavy-duty and light-duty vehicles.

Furthermore, it will fund the development of hydrogen refueling stations, onshore power installations in ports, airport electrification, and infrastructure for alternative fuels such as ammonia and methanol for shipping.

"The 39 projects we are supporting today, will accelerate the deployment of critical recharging and refueling infrastructure needed for our expanding zero-emission fleets," stated Commissioner for Sustainable Transport and Tourism Apostolos Tzitzikostas. "Together, they will add nearly 5,000 new charging points, including 626 mega-watt chargers, helping citizens choose zero-emission vehicles and contribute to a cleaner environment."

AFIF operates under a continuous rolling call for proposals, enabling the regular funding of new and innovative projects throughout the year. The current call, launched on 29 February 2024, has now concluded its first evaluation round. The next cut-off date will be on 11 June 2025, with approximately €578 million in funding still available for successful proposals.