ERMA FIRST GROUP joins Green Marine

ERMA FIRST GROUP has announced its official membership in Green Marine, the leading environmental certification program for the North American maritime industry, according to the company's release.

"Our participation in Green Marine aligns perfectly with ERMA FIRST GROUP's mission to drive sustainable innovation within the maritime sector," said Nikos Drimalas, Sales Director, ERMA FIRST GROUP. "Through this collaboration, we aim to promote cutting-edge environmental solutions, including our complete Decarbonization portfolio, to help North American and European shipowners meet stringent regulatory standards."

As part of this initiative, ERMA FIRST GROUP will actively participate in the upcoming GreenTech Conference in New Orleans, USA, to showcase its innovative solutions and foster collaborations within the maritime industry. David Swindells, Sales Manager, ERMA FIRST GROUP, will oversee North American activities, while Nikos Drimalas will continue to lead European operations.