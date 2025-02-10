  1. Home
2025 February 10   14:45

ports

Konecranes hybrid RTGs to improve sustainability at Port of Vigo

Terminales Marítimas de Vigo, S.L.U. (Termavi) has placed an order for two hybrid Konecranes Rubber-Tired Gantry (RTG) cranes, according to Konecranes's release.

A first-time customer for Konecranes, Termavi’s order, which includes the full suite of Konecranes Smart Features, was booked in Q4 2024 with delivery scheduled for Q4 2025.

Termavi, operating the primary container terminal at Spain’s Port of Vigo on the Atlantic coast, aims to enhance both operational and energy efficiency. The ordered cranes will be equipped with the complete range of Konecranes Smart Features. These include Auto-Steering, Auto-Truck Guiding, Auto-Path Optimization, Auto-Positioning, and Auto-TOS Reporting for terminal system integration. Additional features comprise trolley and truck lane cameras, tire pressure monitoring, fire suppression systems, and automatic greasing systems.

This contract falls under Konecranes’ Ecolifting initiative, focused on increasing the beneficial environmental impact of its product and service portfolio while assisting customers in reducing their carbon footprints.

Konecranes is one of the global leaders in material handling solutions with around 16,800 professionals in over 50 countries. In 2024, the company’s Group sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion.

