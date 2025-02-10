TGS secures two 4D seismic projects in Norwegian waters

TGS, a provider of energy data and intelligence, announced the award of two 4D streamer contracts for offshore Norway, according to the company's release.

The projects, located in the North Sea and Norwegian Sea, are slated to begin in June and will be conducted consecutively, with an estimated duration of 80 days.

"We are pleased to secure two new 4D streamer contracts," said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS. "This brings our total number of 4D streamer contracts scheduled for the Norwegian Continental Shelf in the 2025 summer season to six."

TGS provides data and intelligence to companies operating in the energy sector. The company offers a range of solutions and technologies across the energy value chain, aiming to assist clients in making informed decisions. TGS's portfolio includes a diverse and extensive library of energy data, coupled with advanced data technologies.