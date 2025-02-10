  1. Home
2025 February 10   16:09

shipbuilding

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures $420 mln contract for four LNG bunkering vessels

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced the acquisition of a significant contract to build four 18,000㎥ class LNG bunkering vessels for an African shipping company.

The order, valued at 538.3 billion won (approximately $420 million), will be executed by HD Hyundai Mipo.

These vessels are scheduled for delivery by the second half of 2028 and will play a crucial role in fueling other ships with liquefied natural gas (LNG), a cleaner alternative to traditional marine fuels.

"The global maritime industry is witnessing a significant shift towards LNG as a propulsion fuel," a company official stated. "The number of LNG-powered ships is projected to increase significantly, and the annual consumption of LNG for bunkering is expected to reach 15 million tons by 2028."

This latest order follows a series of successful contracts for the company, including recent orders for LNG-powered container ships and additional LNG bunkering vessels.

"Based on HD Hyundai Mipo's world-class technology in the medium-sized ship sector, we plan to lead the eco-friendly ship market," the company official added.

Topics:

HD Korea Shipbuilding

bunkering

alternative fuels

