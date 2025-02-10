  1. Home
2025 February 10   16:44

shipbuilding

Strategic Marine inks contract with Odyssey Group for new build survey vessel

Strategic Marine, a provider of specialised aluminium vessels, announced the signing of a new contract with Odyssey Group to build a state-of-the-art multi-purpose survey vessel.

Under the terms of the agreement, Strategic Marine will construct the advanced survey vessel tailored to meet Odyssey Group’s specific operational needs.

The vessel will be equipped with the latest technology, including gyro-stabilization for improved vessel stability and operational capability, a moonpool will be provided for the launching and recovery of survey equipment and a reinforced aft deck to facilitate a possible future A-frame installation, all of which to aid marine exploration, research, and survey tasks as required.

The vessel will also be fitted with a deck crane coupled with an open transom with rollers and tugger winch for ease of buoy servicing.

Powered by twin Caterpillar C18s and props, coupled with twin bow thrusters, the vessel will have excellent manoeuvrability.

With an overall length (LOA) of 24m, and Australia Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) class 1E, 2B surveywill allow the vessel to be used for both passenger transport and for further offshore operations.

The new survey vessel will be equipped to operate in diverse and challenging environments, including offshore and deep-water regions, enhancing the company’s operational capabilities.

The vessel’s construction will begin immediately, with delivery anticipated for Q4 2025.

Odyssey Group is a maritime logistics provider with operations in the world’s largest bulk export port, the Port of Port Hedland and Victoria’s premier bulk export port at the Port of Geelong.

Strategic Marine Group is a global shipbuilder with a focus on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore, and a presence in Australia, Europe and the Middle East. It operates principally in five key market segments, producing high-quality vessels for Oil & Gas, Renewable Energy, Ferries & Transportation, Defence and Paramilitary and Port / Pilot Services. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered more than 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for a variety of clients in over 30 countries.

