  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

2025 February 10   17:06

BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

BOA signed a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co, for the construction of in-house designed BOABARGE 39 and BOABARGE 40 , according to the company's release.

Delivery of BOABARGE 39 is expected in Q3 2026. The new BOABARGE 39/40, with its versatile design and unique features, is engineered to support a wide range of operations across multiple industries and to meet the highest industry standards. Its capabilities make it ideal for load-out and float-off operations, heavy-load transportation, drydocking, salvage operations, and decommissioning projects.

Key features:  

Dimensions: 166 x 73.38 x 9.15 m  

Submerging Capacity: 22.5 m water above deck  

Heavy Cargo Capacity: Approx 57.500 t  

Extreme Deck Strength: 35 t/m²  

Ballast Pump Capacity: 22.500 m³/hr  

4 Removable Floatation Towers for enhanced stability and flexibility  

Hybrid Power System: Solar, battery, generators, and shore power integration for optimized energy efficiency ‍

BOA was founded in the 1970s. With a fleet of 35 units, including tugs, offshore vessels, and heavy lift barges, BOA specializes in sea transport, rig moves, subsea installations, and salvage operations.

Topics:

Dalian Shipbuilding

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 10

18:06

Source Galileo and Portland Port sign agreement to develop offshore wind project in the English Channel

17:40

New alliance structure prompts market share adjustments in Transpacific trade - Sea-Intelligence

17:26

Van Oord equips cable-laying vessel Nexus with SCR technology to reduce emissions

16:44

Strategic Marine inks contract with Odyssey Group for new build survey vessel

16:09

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures $420 mln contract for four LNG bunkering vessels

15:51

Basalt Infrastructure Partners adds newbuild LNG carrier to Vanadis LNG platform

15:06

TGS secures two 4D seismic projects in Norwegian waters

14:45

Konecranes hybrid RTGs to improve sustainability at Port of Vigo

14:29

NYK pioneers biofuel trial on coal carrier for Tohoku electric power

13:02

ERMA FIRST GROUP joins Green Marine

12:45

EU invests €422 mln in alternative fuels infrastructure

12:28

Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK sign agreement for ammonia-fueled gas carrier

11:42

WFW and Hogan Lovells advise on US$1.5 bln in green ship financing for Hapag-Lloyd

11:27

TUI Cruises takes delivery of LNG-powered "Mein Schiff Relax"

10:45

Wilson Sons pioneers drone delivery at Salvador Port

10:29

South Korea outpaces China in January ship orders

09:58

Lloyd’s Register awards its first VC-L+ Descriptive Note for vessel connectivity

2025 February 9

15:36

Noble rigs and Stena drillship get down to oil & gas drilling activities offshore Guyana

14:17

Aker BP takes over as operator for the Oda field

14:09

Noble Corporation plc announces fleet retirements

13:27

AD Ports to battle DP World for cargo business at Port of Luanda, Angola

13:04

Spainish Avalon plans an investment of 8 billion euros in green hydrogen and derivative projects

12:01

Hambantota International Port ready to facilitate vehicle imports to Sri Lanka

11:12

Panama pushes back against US statement on canal fees, calling it ‘false’

09:56

Griffon Hoverwork's Wyvern LCAC receives LR AiP

2025 February 8

15:46

Finland’s most significant northern port pilots security and resilience technologies as part of a €12.8 million international development project

14:09

Louis Dreyfus Armateurs selected to supply a long-term CTV for the eoliennes en mer des îles d’Yeu et de Noirmoutier offshore wind farm, Ocean Winds’ subsidiary

12:16

INOX India Ltd announces Q3FY25 results

10:03

MSC kicks off melon season with fresh routes from Senegal and Mauritania to the West Med

2025 February 7

18:07

IMO advances Action Plan to address marine plastic litter