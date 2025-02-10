BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

BOA signed a contract with Dalian Shipbuilding Offshore Co, for the construction of in-house designed BOABARGE 39 and BOABARGE 40 , according to the company's release.

Delivery of BOABARGE 39 is expected in Q3 2026. The new BOABARGE 39/40, with its versatile design and unique features, is engineered to support a wide range of operations across multiple industries and to meet the highest industry standards. Its capabilities make it ideal for load-out and float-off operations, heavy-load transportation, drydocking, salvage operations, and decommissioning projects.

Key features:

Dimensions: 166 x 73.38 x 9.15 m

Submerging Capacity: 22.5 m water above deck

Heavy Cargo Capacity: Approx 57.500 t

Extreme Deck Strength: 35 t/m²

Ballast Pump Capacity: 22.500 m³/hr

4 Removable Floatation Towers for enhanced stability and flexibility

Hybrid Power System: Solar, battery, generators, and shore power integration for optimized energy efficiency ‍

BOA was founded in the 1970s. With a fleet of 35 units, including tugs, offshore vessels, and heavy lift barges, BOA specializes in sea transport, rig moves, subsea installations, and salvage operations.