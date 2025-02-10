Van Oord equips cable-laying vessel Nexus with SCR technology to reduce emissions

Van Oord has further enhanced the environmental performance of its cable-laying vessel, Nexus, with the successful installation of five selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, according to the company's release.

This upgrade, carried out by Damen Shipyards Group, brings the vessel into full compliance with IMO Tier III emissions regulations.

SCR technology utilizes a catalyst to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions by reacting them with injected urea.

The installation of five separate SCR units, one for each engine, significantly minimizes NOx emissions from the vessel.

"Van Oord is committed to reducing emissions and achieving net-zero," stated the company. "This investment in SCR technology for the Nexus demonstrates our commitment to optimizing energy efficiency and minimizing our environmental impact."

Damen Shipyards Group, as the original builder of Nexus, was uniquely positioned to undertake this retrofit project. The company developed a compact SCR system that effectively integrated with the vessel's existing design, minimizing space constraints.