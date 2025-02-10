Source Galileo and Portland Port sign agreement to develop offshore wind project in the English Channel

Source Galileo, a European renewable energy development company, today announced the signing of a non-exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Portland Port to collaborate on the development of offshore wind projects off the Dorset coast.

This collaboration aims to leverage Portland Port's established infrastructure and expertise to support the construction and operation of offshore wind farms, including providing construction and operational headquarters, accommodation, and transport solutions.

Source Galileo is developing the PortWind project, a proposed offshore wind farm with a target installed capacity of approximately 2 GW. The project has secured a 2.5 GW grid connection and aims to contribute significantly to the UK's renewable energy goals.

This collaboration aligns with the Dorset Clean Energy Super Cluster, which seeks to drive economic growth and create job opportunities in the region.