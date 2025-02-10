  1. Home
2025 February 10   17:40

New alliance structure prompts market share adjustments in Transpacific trade - Sea-Intelligence

February 1st marked the start of a new competitive landscape in the container trades from Asia to North America and Europe. Sea-Intelligence analyzed the changes in the market share of the shipping line alliances when compared to last year.

Ocean Alliance remains the dominant player, commanding 35% of the planned capacity.

Premier Alliance, formed after Hapag-Lloyd's departure from THE Alliance, maintains a market share comparable to its predecessor.

Gemini Cooperation emerges as the smallest player in the Transpacific trade to the North America West Coast.

A similar pattern is observed on the Asia-North America East Coast, with Ocean Alliance retaining the largest market share.

Premier Alliance maintains a market share similar to THE Alliance, while Gemini Corporation holds the smallest share, with a marginal 0.2 percentage point difference in favor of Premier Alliance.

These shifts in the competitive landscape are likely to intensify competition among carriers as they adapt to the new realities. For shippers, this may translate into downward pressure on freight rates.

Ocean Alliance is a shipping alliance formed by CMA CGM, COSCO Shipping, Evergreen Marine, and Orient Overseas Container Line. Premier Alliance is a shipping alliance comprising HMM, Yang Ming, and ONE.  Gemini Cooperation is a strategic partnership between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd. 

Topics:

CMA CGM

OOCL

COSCO

Maersk

Hapag-Lloyd

HMM

Evergreen

ONE

Yang Ming

