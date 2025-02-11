  1. Home
2025 February 11   09:24

shipping

IMO convenes workshop on 2023 IMO GHG strategy and green shipping transition in Africa

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), in collaboration with the Kenyan Ministry of Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs, and in partnership with the Danish Maritime Authority, recently hosted a Regional Workshop on the implementation of the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy and the Green Transition of Shipping in Africa, according to IMO's release.

Held from February 6-7, 2025, in Mombasa, Kenya, the workshop aimed to facilitate discussions on challenges and opportunities for African nations in achieving the IMO's ambitious decarbonization goals.

"Kenya, like other African countries, will take a leading role in shaping the green transition from the Global South," stated Geoffrey Kaituko, Principal Secretary, State Department for Shipping and Maritime Affairs, in a speech read on behalf of Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho Hassan.

The workshop explored various topics, including:  

Developing an African maritime decarbonization needs assessment and action plan.  

Examining the impact of climate measures on African shipping.  

Assessing the role of energy-efficient technologies for ports and ships.  

Exploring the potential for electrification of ferries.  

Developing National Action Plans (NAPs) for a long-term energy transition.  

Investigating collaboration with energy and port sectors.  

Identifying available financing options for the green shipping transition.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez emphasized the importance of this initiative. "This provides an opportunity to increase governance in the maritime domain and provide new jobs for sure seafarers who are going through these transitions into decarbonising shipping and to make it a more sustainable, greener, and safer industry," he stated.

The workshop brought together representatives from 33 African countries.

