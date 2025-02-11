Klaipėda Port to electrify quays for greener shipping

Electrification operations for the first quays in Klaipėda Port are set to commence, according to the Klaipėda Port Authority's release.

The contract for the installation of shore power infrastructure has been signed, marking a significant step towards reducing emissions and noise pollution at the port.

"Klaipėda port is changing its face," stated Algis Latakas, CEO of Klaipėda Port Authority. "The electrification of quays is not only a modern technology, but also a clear commitment to the city, the community, and the environment."

Three shore power stations will be installed at Klaipėda Central Terminal, with an additional station planned for the Klaipėda Container Terminal. These stations will provide electricity to roll-on/roll-off ferries, eliminating the need for vessels to run on diesel while docked.

The project is partially funded by the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) with an EU grant of €8.6 million. The total project value is estimated at around €11 million.

"After the implementation of this infrastructure project, Klaipėda Port is planning to purchase electricity from suppliers who will generate it from renewable sources – wind and solar energy," stated Latakas.

The electrification of quays is expected to significantly reduce emissions from port operations, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly port environment.