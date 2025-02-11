SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. (SITC) announced the successful delivery of M/V "SITC YUANHE" from Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. on February 7, 2025.

Mr. Ji Wenguang, President of SITC Shipping, and Mr. Kwon Min Chull, President of Dae Sun, signed the delivery documents on behalf of their respective companies.

"Upon delivery, the vessel 'SITC YUANHE' will soon join our fleet to provide better and more efficient service to our customers," stated SITC in a press release.

"SITC Fleet structure will also be further optimized to provide new support for SITC's operation and development."

SITC International Holdings Co., Ltd. is a leading international transportation and logistics company engaged in container transportation, freight forwarding, and other related services.

Dae Sun Shipbuilding & Engineering Co., Ltd. is a shipbuilding and offshore construction company based in South Korea.