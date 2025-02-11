  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion

2025 February 11   12:10

ports

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion

DP World announced that the first phase of its $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park is 65% complete, according to the company's release. The logistics hub, located within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) with direct access to the Port of Ain Sokhna, is scheduled for completion in June 2025.

The 300,000 square meter facility aims to provide integrated supply chain solutions. It will feature bonded and non-bonded warehouses, office space, and open cargo and container yards. Logistics activities will include warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearing, and value-added services such as labeling, coding, sorting, packing, and inspection.

The park is located ten kilometers from Sokhna Port, providing access to Greater Cairo’s markets and industrial zones. DP World reports interest from local and international markets, including businesses in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai.

DP World is a global logistics company providing end-to-end supply chain solutions. Its portfolio includes 78 marine and inland terminals supported by over 50 related businesses in 60 countries across six continents. DP World offers a range of cargo handling and ancillary services through its integrated global network.

Jebel Ali Free Zone is a free zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, offering businesses a trade-friendly environment with various incentives and benefits. It is one of the world's largest free zones and a hub for trade and logistics.

Topics:

logistics

DP World

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

14:23

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

11:54

GTT restructures Elogen and announces CEO resignation

11:14

SITC takes delivery of M/V "SITC YUANHE"

10:43

KOGAS invests KRW 248.9 bln in Mozambique's Coral North FLNG project

10:03

Klaipėda Port to electrify quays for greener shipping

09:24

IMO convenes workshop on 2023 IMO GHG strategy and green shipping transition in Africa

2025 February 10

18:06

Source Galileo and Portland Port sign agreement to develop offshore wind project in the English Channel

17:40

New alliance structure prompts market share adjustments in Transpacific trade - Sea-Intelligence

17:26

Van Oord equips cable-laying vessel Nexus with SCR technology to reduce emissions

17:06

BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

16:44

Strategic Marine inks contract with Odyssey Group for new build survey vessel

16:09

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures $420 mln contract for four LNG bunkering vessels

15:51

Basalt Infrastructure Partners adds newbuild LNG carrier to Vanadis LNG platform

15:06

TGS secures two 4D seismic projects in Norwegian waters

14:45

Konecranes hybrid RTGs to improve sustainability at Port of Vigo

14:29

NYK pioneers biofuel trial on coal carrier for Tohoku electric power

13:02

ERMA FIRST GROUP joins Green Marine

12:45

EU invests €422 mln in alternative fuels infrastructure

12:28

Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK sign agreement for ammonia-fueled gas carrier

11:42

WFW and Hogan Lovells advise on US$1.5 bln in green ship financing for Hapag-Lloyd