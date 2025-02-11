DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion

DP World announced that the first phase of its $80 million Sokhna Logistics Park is 65% complete, according to the company's release. The logistics hub, located within the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE) with direct access to the Port of Ain Sokhna, is scheduled for completion in June 2025.

The 300,000 square meter facility aims to provide integrated supply chain solutions. It will feature bonded and non-bonded warehouses, office space, and open cargo and container yards. Logistics activities will include warehousing, freight forwarding, customs clearing, and value-added services such as labeling, coding, sorting, packing, and inspection.

The park is located ten kilometers from Sokhna Port, providing access to Greater Cairo’s markets and industrial zones. DP World reports interest from local and international markets, including businesses in Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA) in Dubai.

DP World is a global logistics company providing end-to-end supply chain solutions. Its portfolio includes 78 marine and inland terminals supported by over 50 related businesses in 60 countries across six continents. DP World offers a range of cargo handling and ancillary services through its integrated global network.

Jebel Ali Free Zone is a free zone in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, offering businesses a trade-friendly environment with various incentives and benefits. It is one of the world's largest free zones and a hub for trade and logistics.