PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

PT Amman Mineral Nusa Tenggara (AMNT), a subsidiary of PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk, has taken delivery of two new RAmbler 1400 mooring boats, named Amman Khatulistiwa 01 and Amman Khatulistiwa 02, according to Robert Allan's release.

The vessels were built by PT Dumas Shipyard and the construction was supervised by PT IMEC International Services (IMEC), which provides project management and naval engineering services for AMMAN.

Designed for operation at the port of Benete in West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, the boats will primarily handle mooring lines for large LNG ships. Their capabilities also include line towing, pushing, and oil spill recovery. During sea trials, the boats exceeded the required performance standards.

The vessels feature a single chine hull for enhanced stability and simplified construction. They are equipped with a rope guard cage to protect the wheelhouse and have lower bulwarks aft to prevent towline fouling. For oil spill recovery operations, a dedicated deck space is available for deploying a skimmer. Propulsion is provided by two Caterpillar C7 diesel engines, each rated at 209 kW. The boats are also equipped with a single generator and large battery banks to power essential systems.

PT Amman Mineral Internasional Tbk is a holding company involved in exploration, development, mining, processing, smelting, and refining operations in Indonesia.

Robert Allan Ltd. is a Canadian naval architecture firm specializing in the design of various vessel types, including tugs, ferries, and research vessels.