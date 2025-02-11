  1. Home
2025 February 11   13:50

ports

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo S.p.A. (DTM) has commissioned a 125-tonne Konecranes Gottwald ESP.6 Mobile Harbor Crane at its Giammoro terminal, according to the company's release.

The crane, delivered in mid-October 2024, plays a key role in the terminal's expansion and electrification plans, aligning with Duferco Group's commitment to sustainable industrial operations.

The ESP.6 is equipped with a hybrid drive combining a diesel engine with ultracapacitators, optimizing fuel consumption while maintaining peak performance. The crane is also prepared for an external power supply, enabling a seamless transition to a fully electrified operation once the pier's infrastructure is complete.

Duferco Terminal Mediterraneo S.p.A. (DTM) is a subsidiary of Duferco Group, an Italian conglomerate involved in steel production, renewable energy, and logistics.

Konecranes is a global leader in material handling solutions, serving a broad range of customers across multiple industries. In 2024, Group sales totaled EUR 4.2 billion.

