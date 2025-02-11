Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

Cavotec has signed a multi-million euro order for its MoorMaster™ NxG automated mooring system to be installed at Port of Dublin, according to the company's release.

The order, signed at the end of 2024, marks the first deployment of MoorMaster technology in Ireland. Deliveries are scheduled to commence primarily in the third quarter of 2026.

The MoorMaster NxG system enhances operational safety and productivity by mitigating the effects of passing vessels and ensuring uninterrupted berth operations. By eliminating the need for vessels to significantly reduce speed, the system enables smoother and safer operations while minimizing downtime. The system delivers substantial environmental benefits by reducing mooring times, allowing vessels to operate at lower speeds and shut down their main engines faster, significantly cutting carbon emissions over time.

Cavotec is a provider of critical infrastructure for the electrification and automation of sustainable operations in the ports, mining, and airports sectors.