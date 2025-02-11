  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

2025 February 11   14:23

ports

Cavotec secures order for automated mooring system at Port of Dublin

Cavotec has signed a multi-million euro order for its MoorMaster™ NxG automated mooring system to be installed at Port of Dublin, according to the company's release.

The order, signed at the end of 2024, marks the first deployment of MoorMaster technology in Ireland. Deliveries are scheduled to commence primarily in the third quarter of 2026.

The MoorMaster NxG system enhances operational safety and productivity by mitigating the effects of passing vessels and ensuring uninterrupted berth operations. By eliminating the need for vessels to significantly reduce speed, the system enables smoother and safer operations while minimizing downtime. The system delivers substantial environmental benefits by reducing mooring times, allowing vessels to operate at lower speeds and shut down their main engines faster, significantly cutting carbon emissions over time.

Cavotec is a provider of critical infrastructure for the electrification and automation of sustainable operations in the ports, mining, and airports sectors.

Topics:

port service

Dublin Port

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 February 11

18:07

Minesto's Dragon technology receives independent validation from DNV

17:34

H2med Promoters share positive results of Call for Interest

17:14

Alvarez & Marsal launches sale process for UK luxury yacht-builder Fairline Yachts

16:25

Ascenz Marorka partners with Macnor Marine to strengthen presence in Brazil

15:51

Alewijnse and Damen partner on autonomous sailing technology

15:04

HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

14:40

Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

13:50

Konecranes delivers hybrid mobile harbor crane to Duferco in Sicily

13:12

PT Dumas Shipyard delivers two mooring boats to AMMAN

12:41

Singapore leads oil spill response drill with Indonesia and Malaysia

12:10

DP World's $80 mln Sokhna Logistics Park nears completion

11:54

GTT restructures Elogen and announces CEO resignation

11:14

SITC takes delivery of M/V "SITC YUANHE"

10:43

KOGAS invests KRW 248.9 bln in Mozambique's Coral North FLNG project

10:03

Klaipėda Port to electrify quays for greener shipping

09:24

IMO convenes workshop on 2023 IMO GHG strategy and green shipping transition in Africa

2025 February 10

18:06

Source Galileo and Portland Port sign agreement to develop offshore wind project in the English Channel

17:40

New alliance structure prompts market share adjustments in Transpacific trade - Sea-Intelligence

17:26

Van Oord equips cable-laying vessel Nexus with SCR technology to reduce emissions

17:06

BOA orders 1 + 1 next generation semi-submersible barge

16:44

Strategic Marine inks contract with Odyssey Group for new build survey vessel

16:09

HD Korea Shipbuilding secures $420 mln contract for four LNG bunkering vessels

15:51

Basalt Infrastructure Partners adds newbuild LNG carrier to Vanadis LNG platform

15:06

TGS secures two 4D seismic projects in Norwegian waters

14:45

Konecranes hybrid RTGs to improve sustainability at Port of Vigo

14:29

NYK pioneers biofuel trial on coal carrier for Tohoku electric power

13:02

ERMA FIRST GROUP joins Green Marine

12:45

EU invests €422 mln in alternative fuels infrastructure

12:28

Yara Clean Ammonia and NYK sign agreement for ammonia-fueled gas carrier

11:42

WFW and Hogan Lovells advise on US$1.5 bln in green ship financing for Hapag-Lloyd