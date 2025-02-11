Svanehøj to supply CO2 pumps the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for INEOS' Project Greensand

Svanehøj has been selected by INEOS to supply CO2 pumps for the onshore facility and the first LCO2 carrier for Project Greensand in the Danish North Sea. This strategically significant order strengthens Svanehøj's position in the carbon capture and storage (CCS) market.

Project Greensand, led by INEOS, will become the EU's first full-scale CO2 storage facility. Following a successful trial phase, storage operations are expected to commence by late 2025 or early 2026.

INEOS recently entered a long-term agreement with Royal Wagenborg for the construction and deployment of the first dedicated LCO2 carrier for the Greensand project. Svanehøj will now provide CO2 cargo pumps for this vessel, as well as for the onshore facility in Port Esbjerg.

Project Greensand aims to store 400,000 tonnes of CO2 per year in its initial phase, with the potential to scale up to 8 million tonnes per year as captured CO2 volumes increase. The first purpose-built LCO2 carrier, based on the EasyMax concept developed by Royal Wagenborg and Royal Niestern Sander shipyard, is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

Svanehøj has a long history in CO2 pumping, having delivered its first cargo pump solution for an LCO2 carrier in the 1990s. The company has identified CCS as a key growth segment and has secured contracts for CO2 pumps for the world's largest LCO2 carriers under construction at HD Hyundai Mipo and for the Northern Lights LCO2 fleet in Norway.