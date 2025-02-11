HJSC lands first order of 2025 for 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering ship

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) has announced its first order of 2025, a KRW 127.1 billion contract with H-Line Shipping to construct an 18,000㎥ LNG bunkering vessel.

This deal builds on HJSC's previous experience, including the construction of the world's first 5,100㎥ LNG bunkering vessel for NYK Line in 2014, according to the company's release.

The new vessel, measuring 144 meters in length, 25.2 meters in width, and 12.8 meters in depth, will be capable of supplying up to 18,000㎥ of LNG in a single operation. It will feature two IMO-certified independent LNG tanks and a dual-fuel propulsion system, enabling operation on both LNG and marine diesel oil. This design allows for ship-to-ship (STS) LNG bunkering, providing fuel directly at sea.

HJSC CEO Yoo Sang-cheol commented, “As global LNG demand and supply continue to grow, the LNG bunkering vessel market will see steady expansion. We will focus on strengthening our expertise in building eco-friendly, high-value-added ships, securing a competitive edge that aligns with our legacy as a leader in shipbuilding.”

The company highlights the anticipated growth in the LNG market, driven by increased oil and natural gas drilling and the potential resumption of U.S. LNG exports. Industry projections, such as those from TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, indicate a surge in global LNG bunkering demand from 400,000 tons/year in 2017 to 10 million tons/year by 2025.

The company previously delivered the world’s first universal 5,100㎥ LNG bunkering vessel, the ENGIE Zeebrugge, in 2017.

HJ Shipbuilding & Construction (HJSC) is a multinational shipbuilder based in South Korea, specializing in the construction of various types of vessels, including LNG bunkering vessels.

H-Line Shipping is a shipping company involved in the transportation of various cargo, including LNG.

ENGIE ia a French multinational energy company that praised HJSC's delivery of the ENGIE Zeebrugge, the world's first universal 5,100㎥ LNG bunkering vessel.

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels is a leading marine fuel supplier based in Singapore, providing LNG bunkering services.